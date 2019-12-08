|
Joyce Helton Phibbs
Lenoir City - Joyce Helton Phibbs - age 81 of Lenoir City passed away Friday evening, December 6, 2019. Joyce was a member of Silver Ridge Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
Preceded in death by her parents, Robert J. Helton and Stella Williams Helton; brother, Joe Helton; nephew, Tim Helton.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Kathy Phibbs of Lenoir City; grandson, Travis Phibbs and wife, Alana; granddaughter, Kasey Phibbs and fiancé, Aly; great granddaughter, Lilian; sister, Pat Embry and husband, Ben of Monterey; sister-in-law, Judy Helton of Deer Lodge, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 10th at Silver Ridge Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Scot Wells officiating. Graveside services and interment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019