|
|
Joyce Jewett Galyon
Harriman, TN
Joyce Jewett Galyon age 77, of Harriman, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Alexander Guest House. Joyce was a proud graduate of South Harriman High School and Member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband James E. "Jim" Galyon, parents Marvin "Dutch" and Edith Jewett, brother, Gary Jewett. Survived by nieces, Tina Jenkins and Jada Jewett, nephew, Shawn Jewett, grandchildren, Christina Long and Stephanie Long Haney, sisters in law, Bettie Galyon Clements, Wilma Jewett, and Pat Roberts. A host of extended family and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Interment will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Galyon Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 15, 2019