Joyce K Malone
Joyce K Malone passed away on Sunday, December 22 in Naples, Florida. She was 78 years old. Born on August 3, 1941 in upstate New York, Joyce first moved to Florida to attend the University of Miami where she met her husband of 34 years, the late Dr. Edward M Malone. After Dr. Malone served in Vietnam, Joyce and "Ted" settled in Knoxville, TN where they raised their three daughters; Stephanie Anne Malone, Lisa Malone Pearl and Jennifer Malone Wiseman.
Joyce was an exceptionally creative person. In Knoxville, Joyce had over four acres of gardens and a magnificent green house. In Naples, she spent countless hours in her art studio at her home. Her love to cook & entertain fostered many life long friendships and countless memories of good times surrounded by love ones.
Joyce is survived by her three daughters, two son in laws (Scott Pearl & John Wiseman), two grandchildren (Zachary Edward Pearl & Riley Mercer Pearl) and two step grandchildren (Brody Wiseman & Spencer Wiseman).
A celebration of life will be held on January 4, 2020 at 225 Bahia Point, Naples, FL 34103 at 3pm. In addition, a celebration of life will be held in Knoxville, TN in late February.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Remote Area Medical (RAM) which is an organization that provides free quality healthcare to those in need across the county. Dr Malone volunteered his medical expertise and aircraft to RAM for many years. www.ramusa.org (865)579-1530
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019