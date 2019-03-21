Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Easterday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Katherine Easterday


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Katherine Easterday Obituary
Joyce Katherine Easterday

Knoxville, TN

Joyce Clark McCoy Easterday, born February 17, 1940, died March 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Hobert Easterday, step-son Rick Easterday, and step-grandson Brian Easterday. She is survived by her son Phillip Easterday, step-sons J. Scott and A. Todd Easterday. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Meals on Wheels of Knoxville in Joyce's name. A graveside service is planned for Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11am at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37919, family and friends will meet at the

graveside at 10:45am. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now