Joyce Katherine Easterday
Knoxville, TN
Joyce Clark McCoy Easterday, born February 17, 1940, died March 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Hobert Easterday, step-son Rick Easterday, and step-grandson Brian Easterday. She is survived by her son Phillip Easterday, step-sons J. Scott and A. Todd Easterday. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Meals on Wheels of Knoxville in Joyce's name. A graveside service is planned for Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11am at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37919, family and friends will meet at the
graveside at 10:45am. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019