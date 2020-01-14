|
Joyce Keck Breeding
Knoxville - Joyce Keck Breeding, 93, passed away January 8, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Robert Breeding, and son, Robert Breeding. She was survived by daughters Carolyn Reed (Larry Samaha), Sharon Breeding (Samuel Groce), six grandchildren Robert Breeding (Rachel), Rose Hernandez (Adrian), Christian Falk, Emma Gutierrez (Susan), Maguire Baker, Anatoly Samaha (Sasha), four great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Joyce was born in New Tazewell, TN on August 23, 1926. Married in 1943, she and her husband spent their working life in the military, she as a remarkably popular and supportive Air Force's officer's wife. Joyce was a young mother of three, at one point managing a trans-Atlantic ship passage to England alone with the three kids. She was a champion Bridge player, and an excellent cook, adding recipes from treasured friends in each town where her family was stationed, and eventually publishing a cookbook, Joyce's Favorite Recipes, together with Robert. So much more than an ordinary mother and grandmother, Joyce spoiled her grandkids beyond measure, making each feel like her favorite as she nursed us through sunburns, recital jitters, headaches, and heartbreak, and taught us about cooking okra, cornbread, and quilts, always handily beating us at any game of cards. She was the glue of our family, singlehandedly creating the magic of family holidays and vacations.
The family will receive friends to celebrate this remarkable life from 1:30pm to 3:30pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020