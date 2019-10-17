|
Joyce L. Meadows
Joyce L. Meadows, age 83, of Powell, TN., passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at her residence. Joyce was born March 4, 1934 in Chattanooga, TN., to Herbert Vaughn and Lillian Vaughn Lemons. Joyce was a homemaker, an excellent seamstress, an enjoyed crafts. She was a member of Upper Jellico Creek Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Howard Meadows, a son John Howard Meadows, Jr. a brother Robert Vaughn, and a sister Reba Estes.
She is survived by her son Sherman L. (Sandra) Meadows, daughter Wendy (Tom) Cameron, grandchildren Christopher Israel Meadows, Christy Miller, Catherine Meadows, Artamus Cameron, and Heather Turner, five very special great grandchildren, sisters Diane Akins, Barbara Keegans, Deb Viva, brothers Frankie Vaughn and David Vaughn, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Woodhaven Funeral Home, with the Funeral Service beginning at 1 PM. Interment will follow the funeral service on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, 160 Edgemoor Road, Powell, Tn. 37849. Jimmy Akins will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to s Project.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019