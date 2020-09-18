Joyce LaVerne Martha Moore Novak
Knoxville - Joyce LaVerne Martha Moore Novak, age 69 of Knoxville, passed away September 17, 2020. She was a member of Berean Bible Church. She was a cheerful person even in the worst of times. Joyce loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandkids. Preceded in death by husband Daniel Novak, parents James Edward Jackson and Susan Armelda Walden Moore, siblings Jack, David, Joseph, and Timothy Moore. Survived by children Amanda (Michael) Dodson and Nicholas Novak, grandkids Jacob, Sophia, and Aaron Novak, Sarah and Benjamin Dodson, siblings Susan Moore Parton, Daniel and Dennis Moore, and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 3:00pm-5:00pm Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Berean Bible Church with memorial service to follow at 5:00pm. Pastor George Waller will officiate.