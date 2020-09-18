1/1
Joyce LaVerne Martha Moore Novak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce LaVerne Martha Moore Novak

Knoxville - Joyce LaVerne Martha Moore Novak, age 69 of Knoxville, passed away September 17, 2020. She was a member of Berean Bible Church. She was a cheerful person even in the worst of times. Joyce loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandkids. Preceded in death by husband Daniel Novak, parents James Edward Jackson and Susan Armelda Walden Moore, siblings Jack, David, Joseph, and Timothy Moore. Survived by children Amanda (Michael) Dodson and Nicholas Novak, grandkids Jacob, Sophia, and Aaron Novak, Sarah and Benjamin Dodson, siblings Susan Moore Parton, Daniel and Dennis Moore, and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 3:00pm-5:00pm Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Berean Bible Church with memorial service to follow at 5:00pm. Pastor George Waller will officiate. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved