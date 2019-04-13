|
|
Joyce Linda Nichols
Knoxville, TN
Joyce Linda Nichols, age 84, passed away on Tuesday April 9, 2019, at her home on Virginia Avenue. She was member of West Anderson Avenue Church of God. She was a wonderful loving person who will be missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by husband Victor E. Nichols; son, Michael E. Nichols; and grandson, Donald Ray Nichols, Jr. She is survived by son, Donald Ray Nichols, Sr.; daughter, Sherry K. Nichols; five grandchildren, and one great grandson; sister, Nancy Knox; many other nieces, nephews, and loving friends. Friends and family may call at their convenience on Sunday April 14, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A visitation will be from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm Monday April 15, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Following the visitation a graveside
service will be conducted at 2:00 pm at Steekee Cemetery in Loudon County. Online obituary may be viewed at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019