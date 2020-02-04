|
|
Joyce Louise (Beets) Bates
Knoxville - Joyce Louise (Beets) Bates, age 67, of Knoxville, TN went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was a member of The Church at Sterchi Hills. Preceded in death by parents, Moss and Nina Beets; husband, Harold Bates; brothers, Kenneth, Wayne, Charles, Layton, and J.D. Beets; sisters, Martha Beets and Kaye Lewellyn. Survived by beloved daughter and son in law Telesa and Mark Weaver; grandchildren, Ashley Davis and husband Jackson, Sgt. Jeremy Weaver, USMC and wife Cheyenne; great grandchildren, who were her "precious darlings" Riley, Emery, and Audrey Davis, and Bradley Weaver; brothers, Moss and Dennis Beets; sister, Bobbie Evans; many loving in laws, nieces, nephews, and friends, whom she considered family. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 - 8 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Joel Dew officiating. The interment will be 11 am Saturday at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020