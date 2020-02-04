Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Louise (Beets) Bates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Louise (Beets) Bates Obituary
Joyce Louise (Beets) Bates

Knoxville - Joyce Louise (Beets) Bates, age 67, of Knoxville, TN went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was a member of The Church at Sterchi Hills. Preceded in death by parents, Moss and Nina Beets; husband, Harold Bates; brothers, Kenneth, Wayne, Charles, Layton, and J.D. Beets; sisters, Martha Beets and Kaye Lewellyn. Survived by beloved daughter and son in law Telesa and Mark Weaver; grandchildren, Ashley Davis and husband Jackson, Sgt. Jeremy Weaver, USMC and wife Cheyenne; great grandchildren, who were her "precious darlings" Riley, Emery, and Audrey Davis, and Bradley Weaver; brothers, Moss and Dennis Beets; sister, Bobbie Evans; many loving in laws, nieces, nephews, and friends, whom she considered family. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 - 8 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Joel Dew officiating. The interment will be 11 am Saturday at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -