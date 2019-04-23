Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Joyce Louise Ridener, age 80, of Knoxville passed away peacefully at home on April 20, 2019. She was a member of Valley View Baptist Church. She was a Devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her and her husband loved traveling together. Preceded in death by husband Bob Ridener; parents Ennis and Glenna Robertson; and sister Bobbie Henderson. Survived by sons Mike Ridener and Ronnie (Brenda) Ridener; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Donna (Ronnie) McConkey; as well as a niece and nephews; and cousin Jeanne Rose. The family would like to thank special caregivers Chrissy and Kim for the loving care they gave. Call of convenience from 10:00am until 7:00pm Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 10:45am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 for a 11:00am graveside service with Rev. Jeremiah Dixon to officiate. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019
