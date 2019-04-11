|
|
Joyce Marie (Bible) Harper
New Market, TN
Joyce Marie (Bible) Harper, of New Market, TN was born April 6, 1940 and passed away April 9, 2019 at the age of 79. She was a member of New Market United Methodist Church where she was very active with the UMW (United Methodist Women). Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family,
participating in church activities, and caring for her animals. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Irene Bible and her beloved husband of 57 years, Jerome "Jerry" Paul Harper. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Jerilynn (Randy) Carroll, Carla (Kevin) Feltner, and Carmen (Justin) McGoldrick, grandchildren, Ryan, Jordan, and Harper Feltner, and Oliver, Sophia, Owen, and Sadie McGoldrick,
brothers, Jack (Wilma) Bible, Bob Bible, Darwin Bible, and David (Linda) Bible, and several nieces and nephews. The Harper
family would like to extend a very special thank you to the entire staff at Signature Lifestyle Assisted Living, Amedysis Hospice, and special angel Pat Housman. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Farrar Funeral Home. Graveside interment service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Jefferson Memorial Gardens with Rev. John Slater officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jefferson County Humane Society, P.O. Box 653, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 37760
(865) 475-3892 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019