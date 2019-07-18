|
|
Joyce Moore-Burton
Knoxville - Joyce Moore-Burton born October 22, 1955 surrounded by family went home to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019. Joyce had the warmest smile and the biggest sense of humor. She fought the good fight and was beloved by her family. She was preceded in death by her sister, Penny Loraino Moore and father, Howard Moore.
Joyce is survived by her mother Shirley Moore; children, Anthony(Tandalyn) Moore and Penny Elaine Moore; sisters, Tawanda (Thomas) Tucker, Lisa Moore, and Sylvia Woolfolk; grandchildren: Justyce, Tony, Micah, Aryanna, Arielle, Naiyah, Camryn, and Naomi; niece and nephew, Tiffany and Tawayne Tucker a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 in the William V. Powell Memorial Chapel at Unity Mortuary. There will be a Graveside Service on Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Sherwood Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. The family will assemble on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home to process to the cemetery. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 18, 2019