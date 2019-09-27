|
Joyce Mynatt
Oak Ridge - Joyce Ann Smith Mynatt went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, on June 12, 1940, and came to the University of Tennessee at Knoxville where she met her future husband. After graduating with a Bachelor Degree in English, she taught school, married, and made a family. The family resided in Knoxville, Tennessee; Wheaton, Illinois; Olney, Maryland; and ultimately in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, as her husband's employment required moves around the country. She was an active and faithful member of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge, teaching Sunday School, leading in the youth group and singing in the choir over the years. She made sure that the years were filled with family celebrations, school plays, soccer games, concerts, camping trips and wonderful meals. She was a life-long educator and retired from the English Department at Oak Ridge High School. Her faith in Jesus and her family were everything to her. She was a faithful wife and she dedicated her life to making a good home and a good future for her husband, children and grandchildren. She was loved by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents: John Robert Smith and Reba Wade Smith. She is survived by her beloved husband: William Allen Mynatt, of Oak Ridge, her children: William Allen Mynatt, Jr. of Knoxville, Suzanne Marie Meredith and husband Mark Meredith, of Lenoir City, Patti Joyce Bradam and husband Timothy Bradam, of Oak Ridge, and Dr. Robert George Mynatt and wife Margaret Tippens Mynatt, of Lookout Mountain, Tennessee. She is survived by five grandchildren: Amy Rebecca Meredith, Wendy Meredith Billingsley and husband Thomas Billingsley, John Addison Mynatt, Benjamin Tippens Mynatt and Owen Wade Mynatt.
The family will receive friends Monday, September 30, 2019 from 5 - 7 pm at Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. The funeral will follow at the church at 7 pm with Rev. Richard Feist officiating. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday at 2:00 pm at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920 for a graveside service. Arrangements by Weatherford Mortuary. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
