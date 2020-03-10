|
Joyce Niles
Philadelphia - It is with great sadness that the family of Joyce S. Niles announce her passing on Sunday, March 8th after an extended illness. Joyce was born in Fork Creek, Monroe County and received a degree in education from the University of Tennessee. She taught in Michigan, Florida and Alabama before taking a break to start her family. She then taught in Anderson and Loudon Counties before retiring as Librarian at Loudon High School. Joyce was active in her community volunteering her time and talents to her local church and charities. She was an avid sports fan and always ready to watch and cheer on her beloved Tennessee Volunteers, especially the Lady Vols. Joyce loved organizing family get-togethers and reunions which were joyous events full of good food and laughter. She leaves her children, Nancy (David) Crouch, Jim and Neil (Jill) Niles. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Erin (Justin) Trivett, Andrew (Schyler) Hatfield, Austin, Ethan, Jerrod, Evan, Eli Niles and three great-grandchildren, Nolan, Quinn and Rowen Trivett. Remembered by her daughter-in-laws', Lisa Niles, Kim Niles, sister-in-law Frankie Simpson and her cherished sister Sara (Charles) Atkins. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, J. Rufus and Willie Simpson, siblings, Jeane, Albert, Hugh, J.R., William (Bill), Leon and son Joseph Niles. Joyce will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. The family would like to thank the wonderful, compassionate caregivers who cared for Joyce as if she was a member of their own family. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 12th at 6:30 PM at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 403 Church St. Philadelphia, Tennessee. Rev. Randy Lawson and Rev. Ed Donley will officiate. As Joyce loved nothing better than food and visiting, please join the family for a reception following the service in the church fellowship hall. Joyce requested in lieu of flowers or other memorial gifts, donations be made to Rockville Cemetery Inc, Attn: John Watkins, 299 Edwards School Road, Loudon, TN 37774. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020