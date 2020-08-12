Joyce P. Pappas
Knoxville - Joyce P. Pappas, age 91, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Joyce was of the Baptist Faith. She loved writing letters to her friends and family, and always remembered their birthdays. She loved all animals and loved collecting lighthouses. She was preceded in death by her, husband Joe Pappas; parents, Ben and Cleo Peters; siblings, Ben H. Peters, Tincy Ford, Glenna Shattuck, and Toni Schmitt. She is survived by her son Jody Pappas (Pam), grandson Ethan Pappas and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 pm Friday, August 14, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com