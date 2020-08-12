1/1
Joyce P. Pappas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce P. Pappas

Knoxville - Joyce P. Pappas, age 91, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Joyce was of the Baptist Faith. She loved writing letters to her friends and family, and always remembered their birthdays. She loved all animals and loved collecting lighthouses. She was preceded in death by her, husband Joe Pappas; parents, Ben and Cleo Peters; siblings, Ben H. Peters, Tincy Ford, Glenna Shattuck, and Toni Schmitt. She is survived by her son Jody Pappas (Pam), grandson Ethan Pappas and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 pm Friday, August 14, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved