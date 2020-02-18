|
Joyce Rowan
Knoxville - Joyce Ann Rowan, 87, peacefully passed away on the 13th of February 2020 in the loving arms of her granddaughter to the sound of her favorite hymn, Swing Low Sweet Chariot.
Joyce was born to Jesse and Lilly Butler on January 24, 1933 in Attalla, AL, where she lived all her life. She was married to G.L. Rowan, for 41 years, with whom who she raised their child, David Reed. Joyce was most known for her unsurpassed kindness. In the words of her granddaughter, Laura, "If she had something to give, she gave it." Family was very important to her and that was so evident in how she lived her life each day.
Joyce is survived by her son, David; granddaughters, Peyton McDaniel and Laura Crawford; grandson in-law, Daniel Crawford; great grandchildren, Chloe, Molly, Sadie and Amos; honorary daughter, Gail Dabbs and her husband Bobby; brother, Larry Butler; sister, Nancie Clay; step-children, Eugene Rowan, Melissa Rowan Oliver, and Yvonne Rowan Richey.
In lieu of flowers, family have asked that donations be made in honor of Joyce to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memorial arrangements are private. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Rowan's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020