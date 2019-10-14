Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Chilhowee Cemetery
Seymour, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Rudder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Rudder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Rudder Obituary
Joyce Rudder

Knoxville - Joyce Agnes Rudder, age 85, of South Knoxville, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Joyce was a lifelong member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. She retired from Johnson's Interiors after many years of service. Preceded in death by husband, Gene Rudder; parents, Horace and Delania Rose and brother, Ruble Rose. Survivors include daughter, Gale Headrick (Carl); sons, Donnie Rudder (ex-wife, Betsy), Mickey Rudder (Lori Jo); grandchildren, Karla (Chris) Halcomb, Neal Headrick, Brittney Rudder (Chris Thedy), Spencer (Danielle) Rudder, Parker Rudder (fiancée Alexis), Seth and Zoie Jo Rudder; great grandchildren, Holden Halcomb, Violet Thedy and Chaselynn Rudder; nephews, Wayne and Terry Magee, Joe and Rick Rudder. Family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Berry Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Berry Funeral Home and will proceed in procession at 12:30 PM to Chilhowee Cemetery in Seymour for a 1:00 PM graveside service. Rev. Eddie Christenberry will be officiating the service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com

Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now