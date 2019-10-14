|
|
Joyce Rudder
Knoxville - Joyce Agnes Rudder, age 85, of South Knoxville, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Joyce was a lifelong member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. She retired from Johnson's Interiors after many years of service. Preceded in death by husband, Gene Rudder; parents, Horace and Delania Rose and brother, Ruble Rose. Survivors include daughter, Gale Headrick (Carl); sons, Donnie Rudder (ex-wife, Betsy), Mickey Rudder (Lori Jo); grandchildren, Karla (Chris) Halcomb, Neal Headrick, Brittney Rudder (Chris Thedy), Spencer (Danielle) Rudder, Parker Rudder (fiancée Alexis), Seth and Zoie Jo Rudder; great grandchildren, Holden Halcomb, Violet Thedy and Chaselynn Rudder; nephews, Wayne and Terry Magee, Joe and Rick Rudder. Family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Berry Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Berry Funeral Home and will proceed in procession at 12:30 PM to Chilhowee Cemetery in Seymour for a 1:00 PM graveside service. Rev. Eddie Christenberry will be officiating the service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019