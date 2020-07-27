Joyce Ryan-Kron
Knoxville - Joyce S. Ryan-Kron, age 86 currently of Knoxville, TN passed away on July 26, 2020. Joyce was a member of Galilee Baptist Church and a retiree of the Jefferson County Board of Education in Louisville, KY where she worked as Clerk III in the Human Resources department.
Preceded in death by her mother and father, three sisters, and two brothers.
Survived by her sister, Neva (Bobby) Kirksey; many nieces, nephews, (great and great-great), plus many friends and neighbors.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN, with a funeral service to follow at 12:00pm. Entombment services will follow directly after at 1:00pm Berry Highland South Cemetery with Pastor Dwight Singleton officiating. The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the local animal shelter in Joyce's name. Those that can't attend the service, please show your love and support to the family by attending the livestream of Joyce's service at the Facebook page of Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
