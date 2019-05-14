|
|
Joyce Sane Watson
Knoxville, TN
Joyce Sane Watson - of Knoxville, Tennessee was born February 5, 1939 and passed away on May 11, 2019. Joyce was retired from St. Mary's Medical Center and was a member of Second United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Katie (Addie) Sane; brother, James Sane; and sisters, Lillian Davis and Kathleen Davis. She is survived by her loving husband, William R. Watson; son, Michael Watson; daughter, Sharon (John) Ortega; stepson, David (Tammy) Watson; grandson, Steven Ortega; 2 step grandchildren, and special friend, Faith Watson. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Amedisys Hospice for their care, help, and support. Services will be private per family request. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 14, 2019