Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Sane Watson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Sane Watson Obituary
Joyce Sane Watson

Knoxville, TN

Joyce Sane Watson - of Knoxville, Tennessee was born February 5, 1939 and passed away on May 11, 2019. Joyce was retired from St. Mary's Medical Center and was a member of Second United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Katie (Addie) Sane; brother, James Sane; and sisters, Lillian Davis and Kathleen Davis. She is survived by her loving husband, William R. Watson; son, Michael Watson; daughter, Sharon (John) Ortega; stepson, David (Tammy) Watson; grandson, Steven Ortega; 2 step grandchildren, and special friend, Faith Watson. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Amedisys Hospice for their care, help, and support. Services will be private per family request. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now