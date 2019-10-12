Services
Joyce Shuler Horsley

Corryton - Joyce Shuler Horsley- age 66, of Corryton, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Virgil and Margaret Shuler; sister, Wanda Lawson. Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Frank Edward Horsley; daughters, Michele (Harold Fergerson) Roach, Jennifer Horsley; grandchildren, Tanner, Cheyenne, Makayla, Dylan, Zebual; great-grandchildren, Annalise, Annaka, and Aubree ; siblings, Elizabeth Mason, Barbara Beckner, Virgil Shuler, Brenda Jenkins, and Harold Shuler.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 12:00PM- 1:30PM. Immediately following the visitation the family and friends will process to Roseberry Cemetery for an 2:00PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019
