Joyce Smith
Knoxville - Joyce Ann (Brannon) Smith, of Knoxville, born August 14, 1940 in Jackson, TN and passed away at home in the loving care of her family: husband James F. (Jim) Smith; daughters Christy Ann Smith and Susan Marie (Smith) DeMarcus and husband Jeff; granddaughter Chelsea Marie Smith; grandson John DeMarcus (Heather); great granddaughter Taylen DeMarcus. Preceded in death by parents Aubry and Vernice Brannon; brothers Charles and Roy Brannon; sisters Elizabeth, May, Francis and Mary Jane. Survived by sister Gloria Jean of Jackson, TN. Joyce was a wonderful mother, wife and Grammie. Joyce met the love of her life Jim Smith in 1964. Jim and Joyce married in 1965 and spent 54 years together. Jim was in the Air Force when he and Joyce met and as a result Joyce traveled to many of the states. Joyce along with Jim, also lived a year in the Philippine Islands. Joyce's family sends their thanks and well wishes to neighbors Sherry Bailey and Gina Brown for their many expressions of care and love for Joyce. Her family also sends a thank you to UT Hospital staff and UT Hospice care. A special thank you to Phillip Groos, Chaplin with UT Hospice. Joyce was a member of Hansard United Methodist Church. To her passing moments she expressed her love for God and Jesus Christ. Family and friends will meet 10:45am, Tuesday, at Hansard United Methodist Church for funeral service at 11:00am. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to Holston Home for Children, P.O. Box 188, Greenville, TN 37744. Condolences may be expressed online at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019