Joyce Smith
Knoxville - Joyce A. Smith age 83, of Powell passed away peacefully at 5:38 pm Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a member of Stephens Baptist Church, Morgan County. She loved reading and gardening. Her family and home were her priority. Preceded in death by husband; Eulysses Smith, parents; Pryor and Bethania Patterson, sisters; Sally Hedgecock and Velcia Weaver, brother, R.B. Patterson, grandchild Jonathan Smith. Survivors; children, Stephen Smith, Kathryn (Stanley) Pickering, Phillip (Cynthia) Smith, Michael Smith. Grandchildren, Matthew Smith , Daniel Smith, Jason Smith, Adina Smith, Bethany Smith, Natalie Joyce Pickering, Patrick, Thomas and Stanley Pickering III, Noah, Abigail and Andrew Smith. 6 great grandchildren, sister Corenia Strevel, very loving brother, Toy Reece Patterson, very special sister-in- law, Jenny Patterson. Several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a 7:00 pm Rosary Service then funeral service to follow. Family and friends will meet at 2:45 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a 3:00 pm graveside service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
