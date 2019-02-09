|
|
Joyce Smith Perkins
Knoxville, TN
Joyce Smith Perkins, age 86, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 7, 2019. Joyce was born in Rome, Georgia and raised in Mt. Zion, Georgia, where she graduated from Mt. Zion High School. She was a devoted homemaker who dedicated her life to her family and to the ministry of her late husband. Kenneth Perkins. who was a minister for many years in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church. She was a member of Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years. Kenneth Perkins. her parents Alton and Mildred Smith. and her son-in-law. James Fleet. She is survived by her three daughters. Catherine Fleet of Fletcher. NC: Bonnie Ramsey and husband, Ron, of Knoxville; and Melanie Crye and husband, Phil. of Knoxville. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Sarah Bennett and husband. Levi, of Springfield, Illinois; Jonathan Ramsey; and Rebecca Ramsey, both of Knoxville; her sister, Shirley Leatherwood, of Carrollton, Georgia, her brother David Smith and wife, Melissa, of Carrollton, Georgia. and her sister-in-law Margaret Perkins, also of Carrollton, Georgia. The family will receive friends at Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church. Corryton, Tennessee. on Sunday, February 10th, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., with funeral service following at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. David Smith and Dr. Joshua Felton officiating. Interment to
follow in church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to either Clapps Chapel U.M.C. 7420 Clapps Chapel Road, Corryton, TN 37721 or Asbury U.M.C., 2822 Asbury Road, Knoxville, TN 37914. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019