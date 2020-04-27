Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Whitson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Viola Whitson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Viola Whitson Obituary
Joyce Viola Whitson

Corryton - Joyce Viola Whitson, age 85 of Corryton, passed away on April 26, 2020, at home surrounded by those she loved. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Glessie Cox; Onan, Jack, Fred Cox (brothers) and Evelyn Beeler (sister). Survived by loving husband of 69 years, Charles V. Whitson, Sr. Children: Charles V. (Amy) Whitson, Jr., Vera (David) Boyll and Keith (Donna) Whitson. Grandchildren: Jason (Ginger) Boyll, Tara (Craig) Miller, Laura Boyll, Aaron (Mallie) Whitson, Jared Whitson and Isabella Whitson. Great grandchildren: Jonathan Boyll, Anna Boyll, Adalyn Miller and Eli Miller. Sisters: Jane Lee, Nola Jean (Bill) Wright, Emily (Sam) Cook and Judy (Kenneth) Pate. Friends may stop by Mynatt Funeral Home, 4131 E. Emory Road on Wednesday, April 29, and Thursday, April 30, between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm to sign the register book for Mrs. Whitson. Due to Coronavirus the Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family. If she could send us a message, we know what she would say. "When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand. That an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand; The angel said my place was ready, In Heaven far above, And that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's Gate, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, And told me "Welcome Home." So when tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart."
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -