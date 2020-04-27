|
Joyce Viola Whitson
Corryton - Joyce Viola Whitson, age 85 of Corryton, passed away on April 26, 2020, at home surrounded by those she loved. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Glessie Cox; Onan, Jack, Fred Cox (brothers) and Evelyn Beeler (sister). Survived by loving husband of 69 years, Charles V. Whitson, Sr. Children: Charles V. (Amy) Whitson, Jr., Vera (David) Boyll and Keith (Donna) Whitson. Grandchildren: Jason (Ginger) Boyll, Tara (Craig) Miller, Laura Boyll, Aaron (Mallie) Whitson, Jared Whitson and Isabella Whitson. Great grandchildren: Jonathan Boyll, Anna Boyll, Adalyn Miller and Eli Miller. Sisters: Jane Lee, Nola Jean (Bill) Wright, Emily (Sam) Cook and Judy (Kenneth) Pate. Friends may stop by Mynatt Funeral Home, 4131 E. Emory Road on Wednesday, April 29, and Thursday, April 30, between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm to sign the register book for Mrs. Whitson. Due to Coronavirus the Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family. If she could send us a message, we know what she would say. "When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand. That an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand; The angel said my place was ready, In Heaven far above, And that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's Gate, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, And told me "Welcome Home." So when tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart."
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020