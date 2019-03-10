|
|
Joyce Virginia North
Sweetwater, TN
Joyce Virginia Ingram North, age 83 of Sweetwater, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Sweetwater Hospital. She was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Tabernacle Church of Sweetwater, Joyce was a very Godly woman. Former employee of Guthrie-Bradley & Jones-Greer's, Sweetwater Nursing Center. Preceded in death by her parents: Robert Taylor and Nancy Catherine Beavers Ingram, husband: John Raymond "J.R." North, brothers and sisters: Paul Ingram, Minnie Vestal, Hazel Vineyard, Agnes Richeson, Bill Ingram, great-grandson: Lucas Keener. Survivors include daughter: Janet Keener, of Sweetwater, grandson and wife: Jake and Amy Keener, of Vonore, great-grand sons: Jacob Keener, Collin Watson, sister: Geraldine Drake, of Sweetwater, special nephew and nieces: Rusty and Kim Vineyard, Penny Vineyard Shoemaker, several other nieces and nephews, special friends: Betty Parks, Wilma Ratledge, Jean Pruitt. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Fairview Baptist Tabernacle Church in Sweetwater, from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. with the service to follow at 6:00 P.M. with Pastor: Johnny Carr officiating. Interment 11:00 A.M. on Monday in the West View Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019