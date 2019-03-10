Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
113 West North Street
Sweetwater, TN 37874
(423) 337-5033
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Tabernacle Church
Sweetwater, TN
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Tabernacle Church
Interment
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
West View Cemetery.
Joyce Virginia North Obituary
Joyce Virginia North

Sweetwater, TN

Joyce Virginia Ingram North, age 83 of Sweetwater, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Sweetwater Hospital. She was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Tabernacle Church of Sweetwater, Joyce was a very Godly woman. Former employee of Guthrie-Bradley & Jones-Greer's, Sweetwater Nursing Center. Preceded in death by her parents: Robert Taylor and Nancy Catherine Beavers Ingram, husband: John Raymond "J.R." North, brothers and sisters: Paul Ingram, Minnie Vestal, Hazel Vineyard, Agnes Richeson, Bill Ingram, great-grandson: Lucas Keener. Survivors include daughter: Janet Keener, of Sweetwater, grandson and wife: Jake and Amy Keener, of Vonore, great-grand sons: Jacob Keener, Collin Watson, sister: Geraldine Drake, of Sweetwater, special nephew and nieces: Rusty and Kim Vineyard, Penny Vineyard Shoemaker, several other nieces and nephews, special friends: Betty Parks, Wilma Ratledge, Jean Pruitt. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Fairview Baptist Tabernacle Church in Sweetwater, from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. with the service to follow at 6:00 P.M. with Pastor: Johnny Carr officiating. Interment 11:00 A.M. on Monday in the West View Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
