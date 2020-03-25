|
|
Joyce Winnie Ballard
Andersonville - Joyce Winnie Ballard, age 80, of Andersonville, passed away at 4:57pm Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home. Joyce was a member of Liberty Baptist Church (Heiskell) and the Adult Sunday School Class. She was a member Clinch Valley #369 Order of the Eastern Star, and an avid reader, gardener and seamstress.
Joyce is preceded in death by husband James H. Ballard; son Steve Ballard; 4 brothers; and parents Adam and Dixie Green. She is survived by daughter Vanessa (Robert) Durand; son Donny (Cathy) Ballard; grandchildren Charity Milks, Brandi O'Neal, Johnathan Durand, Robert Gilson, Jr., Tiffini Sampsel; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Norris and Doris Thompson; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current events, friends may call at their convenience Friday, March 27, 2020, from 9:00am to 6:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. There will be a private funeral service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 with Rev. Charlie Tindell officiating, which will be live streamed at Halls Livestream on Facebook. There will also be a private burial at Norris Memorial Gardens. Online condolences for the Ballard family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020