|
|
Joyce Yvonne Flowe
Knoxville, TN
Joyce Yvonne Flowe, age 71, of Knoxville, went to her
heavenly home on Sunday April 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Minnie Syce and Tuck Franklin. She is survived by daughter Miracle Flowe(James Chandler), step-kids Tony, William, Anthony and Monique; Grandchildren, Jai'Shawn, Maurice and Myauna; and a host of loving family and friends. At Joyce requests the family will hold a small memorial service on April 27, 2018 at 2435 Parkview Ave at 6:30 pm.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019