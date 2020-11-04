J.T. White
Knoxville - J.T. White, age 76 of Knoxville passed away on November 3, 2020. He retired from JBM and was a loyal member of Sheet Metal Union Local #5 for over 50 years, and a member of the Eagles 4096. J.T. was a proud member of the NASCAR family, where he loved being a tow truck driver. His passion was NASCAR and his dog Willie. Preceded in death by his parents Reverend Grant and Frances White; brothers: Bob Lane, Rick White and Troy White; sisters, Debbie White and Ruth Phillips, and his dog, Buddy White. Survived by his loving and caring wife of 24 years, Linda White; sister Rita Taylor, children: Jeff White, Greg (Bobbie) White, Brent (Christy) White, Tammy Karnes, Chris (Jennifer) Vest and Barry Vest. Grandchildren: Chase, Alesha, Vanna, Lacy, Riley, Collin, Landon and Knox. Special nieces: Carol Lane, Jennifer Byrum and daughter Brooklyn Byrum. The family would like to send a special thank you to his home health care nurse, Melissa Chambers Wyrick and his nurse Carrie Rogers at Fort Sanders. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 4-6 pm with a Celebration of Life service following at 6 pm in the chapel of Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City. Due to Social Distancing regulations, everyone attending is asked to wear a face mask. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.mynattfh.com