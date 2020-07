Or Copy this URL to Share

Juan Francisco-Juan



Knoxville - Juan Francisco-Juan of Knoxville passed away on July 20,2020. Mr. Juan will lie-in state on Saturday August 1 at the Unity Mortuary Chapel from 1-7p.m. The graveside service will be held Sunday August 2 at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.









