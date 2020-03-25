Services
Juanita Baker


1928 - 2020
Juanita Baker Obituary
Juanita Baker

Harriman - Juanita Townley Baker age 91, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Harriman Care and Rehabilitation Center. She attended Pine Ridge Missionary Baptist Church. Juanita was employed for more than 20 years with Sears, was a volunteer at Harriman Hospital as a pink lady, and later worked part time at Regions Bank formerly Bank of Roane County. She thoroughly enjoyed bird watching, gardening, and country living. Preceded in death by her husband Arthur C. Baker, parents, Bruce and Melrose Townley, and brother, Dwayne Townley. Survived by Sons, Alvin C. Baker of Maryville, Dennis W. Baker and wife Pamela of Harriman, Grandsons, Brandon W. and Dustin K. Baker of Harriman, Sister, Monica Chron of Chicago, IL, and many other extended family members. A private graveside service and interment will be conducted at Roane Memorial Gardens. A celebration of Juanita's life will be conducted when the mandates due to COVID-19 are lifted. Condolences to the family can be left on Juanita's Tribute at www.kykerfuneralhomes.com Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Baker Family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
