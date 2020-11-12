Juanita Beatrice BrownMaynardville - Juanita B. Brown-age 76 of Maynardville passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home. She was a member of New Start Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Oma Asbury; brother, Leroy Asbury; ex-husband, Wayne Brown; son, Michael Brown; daughter, Mary Brown; daughter-in-law, Sheila Brown.Survivors: sister, Ruth Hobbs; sons, Tony and Karen Brown; Donnie Brown; daughter, Sandra Muncey. Grandchildren, Kasey and Doug Crawford, Amanda and Jay Thomas, Ashley Brown, Ryan Kingrey, Shane Brown and Megan Huffman; Tosha and Donald Odell; Rosie and Dillan Keck, Cassie Brown and Adian Shartzer; Jessica and Travis Nicely, Cassandra Muncey and Korey Holt, Bridget Muncey. Great-grandchildren, Trina and Jase Crawford, Jacob, Mason, Josh and Bella Thomas, Vincin Kingrey, Mayson Odell, Haven Keck, Emily and Ashley Erwin, Christian Fox.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Friday, November 13, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Richard Nicley officiating with music by Richard and Linda Nicley. Interment 11 A.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020, Burch Cemetery, Claiborne County. Family and friends will meet by 10 A.M. at the funeral home to go in the procession. Pallbearers: Adian Shartzer, Shane Brown, Donald Odell, Jay Thomas, Jacob Thomas, Jeff Crawford. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.