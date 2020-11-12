1/1
Juanita Beatrice Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Beatrice Brown

Maynardville - Juanita B. Brown-age 76 of Maynardville passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home. She was a member of New Start Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Oma Asbury; brother, Leroy Asbury; ex-husband, Wayne Brown; son, Michael Brown; daughter, Mary Brown; daughter-in-law, Sheila Brown.

Survivors: sister, Ruth Hobbs; sons, Tony and Karen Brown; Donnie Brown; daughter, Sandra Muncey. Grandchildren, Kasey and Doug Crawford, Amanda and Jay Thomas, Ashley Brown, Ryan Kingrey, Shane Brown and Megan Huffman; Tosha and Donald Odell; Rosie and Dillan Keck, Cassie Brown and Adian Shartzer; Jessica and Travis Nicely, Cassandra Muncey and Korey Holt, Bridget Muncey. Great-grandchildren, Trina and Jase Crawford, Jacob, Mason, Josh and Bella Thomas, Vincin Kingrey, Mayson Odell, Haven Keck, Emily and Ashley Erwin, Christian Fox.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Friday, November 13, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Richard Nicley officiating with music by Richard and Linda Nicley. Interment 11 A.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020, Burch Cemetery, Claiborne County. Family and friends will meet by 10 A.M. at the funeral home to go in the procession. Pallbearers: Adian Shartzer, Shane Brown, Donald Odell, Jay Thomas, Jacob Thomas, Jeff Crawford. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved