Juanita Best
Sweetwater - Juanita Best, age 77, of Sweetwater, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was a member of Murray's Baptist Church. She was involved in politics in Monroe County. Juanita truly lived her life according to her favorite bible verse II Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith". She loved her family with all her heart.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Buddy Best; parents: Elvin "Hot Shot" and Lena Boruff; brothers: Clyde and Amos Boruff; sisters: Nancy White and Opal Wilkins.
She was survived by her sons and daughter-in-law: Andy Fry (Knox), Audy and Tammy Fry (Maryville); grandchildren: Christina Fry, Lizzie Fry and Thomas Fry; sisters and brothers-in-law: Evalena and David Jenkins, Mary Jane "Janey" Boruff, and special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Homes on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. in Kyker's Chapel with Rev. David Choate officiating. A graveside service and interment will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Murray's Baptist Church Cemetery at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Murray's Baptist Church Cemetery or .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 21, 2019