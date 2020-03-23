|
|
Juanita Boissy Dykstra
Dandridge, TN - JUANITA BOISSY DYKSTRA passed away peacefully at her home on March 23, 2020 with her husband, Doug, and eldest son, Thomas, holding her hands. She was born on December 5, 1951 in Chicopee Falls, Massachusetts to Wilfred Jean and Elizabeth Borders Boissy. Juanita grew up Winter Garden, Florida and graduated from Lakeview High School where she received the history award in her graduating class. She married Douglas Dykstra on December 18, 1971 and they moved to Knox County, Tennessee. In 1974, Juanita graduated magna cum laude from Carson-Newman College where she was named history student of the year. In the fall of 1974, she began teaching Special Education in the Cocke County school system. In 1978, she received a MS degree in Special Education from the University of Tennessee. She retired from the Cocke County school system in 2011. In addition to her husband, Doug, Juanita is survived by her son Thomas (Kira) and granddaughter, Savannah of Sullivans Island, South Carolina; her son, Andrew (Nicole) and grandsons, Sullivan and Louis of Thousand Oaks, California; and her sisters, Martha Boissy of Orlando, Florida and Dorothy Boissy of Redmond, Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gilbert Boissy. Juanita worshipped at First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson City for more than 30 years. She was a member of the Dandridge Lions Club and most recently served as its treasurer. In the past, she was a girl scout and cub scout leader and was a member of the Dandridge Ruritan Club. A witness to the Resurrection Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson City at a later date to be determined once public health concerns due to the COVID-19 virus have subsided. In lieu of flowers, Juanita requests donations be made to First Presbyterian Church, 721 Church Street, Jefferson City, Tennessee.
ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE, 865-397-2711
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020