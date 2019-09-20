Services
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
View Map
1931 - 2019
Juanita Cagle Obituary
Juanita Cagle

Maryville, TN - Juanita Best Cagle, age 88, passed away September 18, 2019. Born January 18, 1931, to the Reverend Oscar and Ella Mae Best, she was the youngest of nine children. She attended Lanier High School where she was a cheerleader and played basketball. She retired from Robertshaw Controls.

A member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church, she was known for her hugs, her awesome homemade cakes and her love for Christ. Juanita was an avid Lady Vol Basketball fan and enjoyed going to the games.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Vernon Wayne Cagle; brothers, Boyd Best, Sam Best, John Best and Ott Best; sisters, Irene Borden, Jessie Ridge, Elizabeth Una V. Witt, June Best.

She is survived by her daughters and husbands, Vicki and Steve McDaniel, Cheryl and Mike West; granddaughters, Kim McDaniel, Jessica Mynatt; great-granddaughter, Taylor Mynatt; step-grandsons and wives, Kevin and Stacey West, Bryan and Sarah West and their son, Sloan West; several nieces and nephews that she truly loved.

Special thanks to the nurses and all of the staff at Life Care Center who helped make her final days as comfortable as possible, your compassion made a difficult time much easier.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 PM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and the funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM with the Reverend Charlie McNutt officiating. The internment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Sevier Heights Baptist Mission Fund, 3232 Alcoa Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37920.

McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812

www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019
