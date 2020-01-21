|
Juanita Carol Barnes Sanchez
Knoxville - Juanita Carol Barnes Sanchez, age 87, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Welcoming and warmhearted, Juanita was a friend to all. She was born to Cleo and Mattie Barnes on September 14, 1932 in Hot Springs Arkansas and she grew up in Rockwood, Tennessee. After graduating from Tennessee Polytechnic Institute, she worked as a secretary for several years. Soon, she found her true calling teaching typing and office practice at the Manpower Training Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She equipped and inspired hundreds of women to escape poverty through careers as administrative assistants. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling, dancing, service projects, and spending time with friends and grandchildren. When health challenges came, "Grammy" made Knoxville, Tennessee her home and blessed the Hundley household with her humor and kindness.
Juanita attended Wilton Manors Baptist Church and Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Ft. Lauderdale, and Berean Bible Church in Knoxville. She had placed her faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior, and she joyfully sang "It is Well with My Soul" 3 days before leaving us for her home in heaven.
Juanita will be remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Chris Hundley; grandchildren Jessi (& Joel) Trigger and Jason (& Emily) Hundley; 5 great-grandchildren; niece Cheryl Currie and family; also by Juan Sanchez and family, Clata Sharp, Anne Dowis, and Jason Stout and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Edith Foster, Lucy Leona Barnes, and Elsie Vinson; and also by her dear friend Steve Patterson.
A celebration of Juanita's life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Berean Bible Church, 2329 Prosser Road, Knoxville, TN 37914. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. before the service. A brief graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, 699 W. Strang Street Rockwood, TN 37854.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Berean Bible Church, memo: Missions Fund; 2329 Prosser Road, Knoxville, TN 37914. Online condolences and memories of Juanita can be posted at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020