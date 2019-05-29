|
|
Juanita (Nita) Christian Herron
Kingston, TN
Juanita (Nita) Christian Herron (Maw) born June 4, 1925, age 93, passed away May 27, 2019 at Brookdale Claire Bridge in Oak Ridge, TN. Nita was preceded in death by her beloved John (Herron) of Kingston; parents, Ethel and Homer Christian of Kingston; sisters, Flozeta Morrison of Kingston, Georgia Garner of Sebring, FL and brother, H. K. Christian of California. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John Mark and Carla (Bitty) Herron of Kingston; daughter, Pam Yokley of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Vanessa Turpin (husband, James), John Durand Herron (wife, Bethany) of Kingston, Amanda Paletz (husband, Casey) of Knoxville, and Bryant Brabson (wife, Liz) of Franklin, TN; great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Sienna Turpin, Ella Grace Herron, Sophie Paletz, and Max and Harper Brabson; along with many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Herron was a Roane County Native. Graduating in the early 1940's. She was in the Beta Club, and Drama Club there and was voted the most beautiful girl in her graduating class. She attended U. T. and was a Fashion Merchandising Major in the Department of Home Economics there. She worked at Alcoa Aluminum before W. W. II, and was a "Calutron Girl" at Y-12 Oak Ridge in 1944-1945. Nita was an avid reader and great seamstress. She had a green thumb and dearly loved her flower garden. She loved all animals but especially birds and her "hummers." Although she did not think so, she was an amazing cook! Dementia took you away from us first Momma but even then you kept the Dementia Unit on its toes! However, now you have Peace At Last. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the New Midway Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Rod Garrett officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019