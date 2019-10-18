|
|
Juanita Dudley
Rogersville - Juanita Opal Cox Blair Dudley, age 92, of Rogersville, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the home of her son. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The graveside service will follow in Highland Cemetery with Rev. Kenny Bailey officiating. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019