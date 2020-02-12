|
|
Juanita Eileene Krause Reynolds
Knoxville - Juanita Eileene Krause Reynolds, age 96, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on February 8, 2020. Juanita was born January 22, 1924 in Evansville, Indiana. She was a US Navy Veteran who proudly served in the WAVES from 1944 through 1946 as a Yeoman 2nd Class and was secretary to the C.O. of the Office of Research and Inventions in San Francisco. She left the service to marry the love of her life, Wilson Reynolds, whom she met at a USO dance. They were married for 66 years until his death in 2012. Juanita became what many women of her generation became: a stay at home wife and mother. She brought a fierce love and determination to those roles and was a mentor, a patient listener, a motivator, and a partner. She always went the extra mile, did not give up on anyone, and made a home for all her children that was inclusive, supportive, caring and loving. Juanita and Wilson had three children together: Debbie, Charlie, and Candy. They will attest to the fact that they would not have been as successful and happy in life without her guidance and strong backing. Juanita exemplified a life well lived. She was a beloved mother, wife, sibling, and daughter; and she left a legacy that inspired all to do their best.
Juanita dearly loved her family and was preceded in death by her father and mother, William and Minnie Krause of Evansville, Indiana and her beloved husband, Wilson B. Reynolds. She is survived by daughter Debbie (and significant other Steve Furst) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; son Charlie (and wife Trudy) of Knoxville, Tennessee; daughter, Candy (and partner Anna Zuniga) of Atlanta, Georgia; brother Jerry Krause of South Carolina; brother John Krause (and wife Carole) of Oklahoma; sister Beverly Sunderman (and husband Marvin) of Indiana; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and good friends. The family is grateful for the friendship and love of the Murphy Builders class of Church Street United Methodist Church, for the support and caring assistance provided by Cynthia Hurst and the staff at NHC Place in Farragut, and the many loving friends she has known throughout the years.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 16, from 4 - 6 p.m. at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike. Funeral services will be held at Church Street United Methodist Church, 900 Henley Street, at noon on Monday, February 17, followed by a burial at Berry Highland Memorial. Military honors will be provided at the graveside by Volunteer State Veteran's Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church Street United Methodist Church Beacon of Hope Food Pantry Ministry, P.O. Box 1303, Knoxville, TN 37901; or to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, P.O. Box 51723, Knoxville, TN 37950. Arrangements are by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020