Juanita Helen Brewer
Knoxville, TN
Brewer, Juanita Helen age 91 of Knoxville, TN passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 with family and loved ones around her. She was a devoted wife and mother to her three children who loved her family dearly. Helen was raised in Monroe County then moved to Knoxville as a child where she graduated from Central High School in 1945. She went to work for Sears Roebuck Company at age 16 and retired from there after 37 years of service. Helen was a lifelong member of The Church of God of the Union Assembly after being saved as a teenager. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Zolas Brewer after being married in 1947; parents; nine siblings. Helen is survived by one sister who is 102. She is also survived by children, Brenda Faye Cassell, Jon Alan Brewer and friend, Vickie Deaton, and Vicky Lyn (Ernie) Hance; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and additional family. The family would like to thank the loving workers at Courtyards of Knoxville (The Gardens) especially Megan, Tori, Ruth, Dolly, Elizabeth, Jamey, and Lottie; special thanks to Shelley Stooksbury of Amedysis Hospice Care; and also the staff of Smokey Mountain Hospice Care for their exceptional care. Family will receive friends Thursday, May 9th from 5-7:30pm at Berry Lynnhurst Chapel on Adair Dr. with funeral service following at 7:30pm. Family and friends will meet at Berry Lynnhurst at 10:30am for procession to Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike for burial at 11am. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 8 to May 9, 2019