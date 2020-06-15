Juanita J. "Nita" Best



Loudon - Juanita J. "Nita" Best, age 67 of Loudon, went home to be with the Lord and her loved ones on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She enjoyed spending her time at Pine Top Christian Daycare. Nita was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Best; son, Jim Best, Jr.; parents, Isom and Frankie Duncan; and brother, Herman Duncan. She is survived by her son, Tony Best and wife, Donna; grandchildren, Olivia, Annika, Savannah, Temperance, Analise, and Grayson; beloved dog, Molly; brothers, Johnny, Norman, James, Charles and Frank. Nita is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family will receive friends from 4-5pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 with the funeral service to follow at 5pm, with Pastor Jon Henson officiating. Graveside service will be 9am Wednesday at Riverview Cemetery. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.









