Juanita J. "Nita" Best
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita J. "Nita" Best

Loudon - Juanita J. "Nita" Best, age 67 of Loudon, went home to be with the Lord and her loved ones on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She enjoyed spending her time at Pine Top Christian Daycare. Nita was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Best; son, Jim Best, Jr.; parents, Isom and Frankie Duncan; and brother, Herman Duncan. She is survived by her son, Tony Best and wife, Donna; grandchildren, Olivia, Annika, Savannah, Temperance, Analise, and Grayson; beloved dog, Molly; brothers, Johnny, Norman, James, Charles and Frank. Nita is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family will receive friends from 4-5pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 with the funeral service to follow at 5pm, with Pastor Jon Henson officiating. Graveside service will be 9am Wednesday at Riverview Cemetery. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved