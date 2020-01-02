Services
Juanita L. Rowe Obituary
Knoxville - Juanita L. Rowe, age 88, went to heaven New Year's Day January1, 2020. She was a faithful member of Valley View Baptist Church, were she was truly the virtuous woman that the Bible speaks about in every aspect of her life. "Her children arise and call her Blessed." She will be truly missed but we have the assurance we will meet again. A special thanks to Beverly Park Place for everything especially Tina Romines. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Russell L. Rowe; parents, Alex and Elizabeth Ray of Roane County, TN., and five brothers and two sisters. She leaves behind her son, Tommy Rowe; daughters, Rhonda (Leighton) Dull and Judy (Grant) Carr; four grandsons and one granddaughter, and nine great grandchildren. Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm Sunday, January 5, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will gather at 1:45 pm Monday, January 6, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery of (Lyons View Pike) for a 2:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Justin Pratt officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
