Juanita Long Belitz
Knoxville - Juanita Long Belitz, age 98, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Prosperity Point. She loved her Church and was a faithful member of Piney Grove Baptist Church since 1937 and was devoted to her WMU group. She loved making cakes to share with many others. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Belitz; 3 brothers, 2 sisters, birth parents mom Lilly Long Rosenbaum and Dad Claude Long; Raised by her Aunt Ann and Uncle Ping. She is survived by her sons, Bud (Cheryle) Belitz and Craig (Janet) Belitz; daughter, Connie (Bill) Allison, 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 5 great great-grandchildren, special niece Barbara Smelcher, special friends Pat Lemons, Dot Lloyd and Betty Godwin. A very special thanks to her devoted caregiver Maria Hernandes and thanks also to all the staff at Prosperity Point Assisted Living and Avalon Hospice caregivers. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm Monday, November 18, 2019 at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Rick Lemons officiating. Interment will follow in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be her Grandsons. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to WMU at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 2109 Piney Grove Church Road, Knoxville, TN 37931. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019