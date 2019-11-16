Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
2109 Piney Grove Church Road
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
2109 Piney Grove Church Road
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Belitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Long Belitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Long Belitz Obituary
Juanita Long Belitz

Knoxville - Juanita Long Belitz, age 98, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Prosperity Point. She loved her Church and was a faithful member of Piney Grove Baptist Church since 1937 and was devoted to her WMU group. She loved making cakes to share with many others. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Belitz; 3 brothers, 2 sisters, birth parents mom Lilly Long Rosenbaum and Dad Claude Long; Raised by her Aunt Ann and Uncle Ping. She is survived by her sons, Bud (Cheryle) Belitz and Craig (Janet) Belitz; daughter, Connie (Bill) Allison, 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 5 great great-grandchildren, special niece Barbara Smelcher, special friends Pat Lemons, Dot Lloyd and Betty Godwin. A very special thanks to her devoted caregiver Maria Hernandes and thanks also to all the staff at Prosperity Point Assisted Living and Avalon Hospice caregivers. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm Monday, November 18, 2019 at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Rick Lemons officiating. Interment will follow in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be her Grandsons. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to WMU at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 2109 Piney Grove Church Road, Knoxville, TN 37931. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -