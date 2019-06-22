Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Hwy
Alcoa, TN
Juanita M. Currier

Juanita M. Currier Obituary
Juanita M. Currier

Knoxville - Juanita M. Currier - age 88, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 surrounded by family at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was the last of nine children to pass. While suffering from Alzheimer's she continued to be a loving mother and a compassionate person and will be missed greatly by all. Preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Currier; son, Danny Currier; daughter, Rhonda Jean Currier; parents, A.G. Cunningham Sr. and Estell Cunningham; brother and sisters-in-law, Raymond Cunningham, Fred (Helen) Cunningham, Hal "Boots" (Ann) Cunningham, A.G. (Helen) Cunningham Jr., Garland (Willie Mae) Cunningham, and Luther Cunningham; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth (Herbert) Dukes, and Mary (Glenn) Hall. She is survived by daughter, Karen Currier and fiancée Dennis Collins; and sister-in-law, Sarah Cunningham. The family will receive friends Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa, TN 37701, at 10:45 AM for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Adam Holland officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Caleb Collins, Evan Collins, David Collins, Daniel Holland, Lee Sherrod, and Zachary Sherrod. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 22 to June 23, 2019
