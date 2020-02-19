|
|
Juanita Rose Markey
Seymour - Juanita Rose "Nita" Markey, age 92 was promoted to glory on February 18, 2020 in Maryville, Tennessee. She was an active member of Prospect Baptist Church in Walland, Tennessee. Nita was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a longtime choir member of every church she attended. She loved to go to Fort Lauderdale beach, read, work crossword puzzles, and to cook. Nita was a great game-player, and she enjoyed playing various games with the children and grandchildren through the years. She will always be remembered for her faith, her witty sense of humor and her love of family.
Nita was preceded in death by her parents, John and Kathleen Coleman, of Fort Lauderdale, FL; her husband, Don Markey, of MI; and sister, Frances Moore, of Tampa, FL. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her son, Kenneth Caudell and wife Sharyn, of Durham, NC; daughter, Beverly Rose and husband Dr. Larry Pugh, of Seymour, TN; grandchildren, Susanna (Rob) Sonnenberg, Roger (Sheri) Pugh, Joshua (Karen) Pugh, Jennifer (Keith) Gilley; great-grandchildren, Joseph (Kendra) Gilley, Megan Pugh, David (Alyssa) Pugh, Daniel Gilley, Kaitlyn Pugh, Noah Gilley, Isabella Gilley, Abigail Gilley, Zoe Gilley, Peter Gilley; sister, Dorothy Wilson, of Lancaster, CA; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
The family will Receive Friends on Friday, February 21st from 5:00-7:00pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home at 9010 E Simpson Rd. The Funeral Service will follow, with Dr. Roger Pugh officiating. We will meet at Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, February 22nd at 11:00am at 519 Prospect Road in Walland, TN. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Prospect Baptist Church New Building Fund in Juanita's memory. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020