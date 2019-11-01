|
|
Juanita Sellers
Knoxville - Juanita Sellers - age 77, of Knoxville passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Juanita will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a special lady who loved and cherished all. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Paul "JP" Sellers; daughter, Anita Jo Sellers; and parents, Rev. Luther and Pearlie Capps. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Roscoe) Perry; grandchildren, Joseph Perry and Holly Smelcer; great grandchildren, Aaliyah Smelcer, Adelynn Perry, and Holdon Smelcer; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 3:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 AM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Washburn Cemetery for a 10:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019