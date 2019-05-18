|
|
Juanita Sexton Kelley
Knoxville, TN
Juanita Sexton Kelley age 79, of Knoxville passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Ft. Sander's Regional Medical Center. She was of the Baptist faith and member of Stone Wall Baptist Church. She was born in Elk Valley, Tn and was the youngest of eight children of Cassie and Mattie (Blankenship) Sexton. She was employed at Louis Inn Restaurant owned by Peroluas and Kerimadis family for many years and also retired from the University of Tennessee Medical Center. After her retirement, Juanita and her husband Robert was the custodial staff at Washington Pike United Methodist Church for many years. She was preceded in death by her youngest child, Grace Smith Maggard. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Wayne Kelley. Daughter and son in law, Mary and Danny Castleberry, Gloria and Tim Hall. Grandchildren, Tiffany McMahan, Chris (Karie) Hall, Ashley (Ricky) Ferguson, Hailey (David) McGee, Mattie (Devin) McCarter. Great grandchildren, Shelby McMahan, Paisleigh Hall, Ayden Ferguson, Rhett Hall and soon to be born, Addy Ferguson. Sister, Flora Johnson. Many nieces and nephews. Special companion, "Tiger" and her dear and closest friends, Harry and Virgie Whetsell. The family will receive friends 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City with funeral service to follow at 5:00 p.m. Rev. Vonzell "Harry" Whetsell officiating. Family and friends will meet 11:15 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier Highway) for an 11:30 a.m. committal service. The family ask that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to RAM 2200 Stock Creek Blvd. Rockford, Tn 37853. Condolences may be left at
