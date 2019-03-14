|
Juanita Simpson Redwine
Seymour, TN
JUANITA SIMPSON REDWINE of Seymour went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2019. She passed away at UT Medical Center with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her
parents, William and Bertha Simpson, her brother Paul Simpson, her brother James Simpson (who passed away March 11, 2019), and her beloved daughter, Marilee Dunn. She is survived by her husband, of more than 36 years, John S. Redwine, her son, Chuck Petrey, her sister-in-law Linda Simpson, her sister-in-law Gretchen Simpson, and her son-in-law Kevin Dunn, her grandchildren, Micah Proctor, Holly Beth Jones, and Allie Jones, and great grandson Cooper Proctor. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. The family also wants to recognize two very
special friends, Elizabeth Bunker and Ann Brown.
Juanita was born in Knox County, Kentucky. She was a member of Eusebia Presbyterian Church for over 20 years. She taught in the Knox County and Knoxville City schools for over 20 years. She delivered Meals on Wheels where she had a special way with her clients because of her kindness and compassion. She also volunteered for many years with CROSS Food Ministries.
Juanita was a faithful member of the Order of Peace Court No. 10 until her health began to decline. She was a former member of Acacia-May Chapter OES.
The family expresses their gratitude for the excellent care she received at UT Medical Center, especially the staff in the Neuro Critical Care unit.
The family will receive friends at Eusebia Presbyterian Church (1701 Burnett Station Road [at US 411], Seymour, Tennessee, 37865) on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. A Celebration of Life and Service of Witness to the Resurrection will follow at noon. The interment service will follow in the Eusebia Cemetery. A reception of remembrance will follow the interment in the Eusebia Presbyterian Church fellowship hall. Everyone is invited to bring a canned item to be donated to CROSS Food Ministry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to CROSS Food Ministry, P.O. Box 186, Seymour, Tennessee,37865.
Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Maryville/Seymour. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories - www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019