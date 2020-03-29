|
Juanita Stapleton Cain
Plano, TX - Juanita Stapleton Cain of Plano, Texas passed away on March 27, 2020, at the age of 100. She was born on February 19, 1920, to Hubert and Thelma (Cole) Ross in Virginia. Juanita married Theodore (Ted) Stapleton in June of 1935 in Virginia. She was of the Baptist faith. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Tabor of McKinney, Texas; son, Ronald Stapleton and wife, Rita of Brentwood, Tennessee; grandchildren, Richard Tabor of McKinney, Texas, Jennifer Paige of Knoxville, Tennesee, Scott Stapleton of Columbia, Tennessee, Todd Stapleton of Columbia, Tennessee; sister, Joanne Horcht of Dayton, Ohio; and numerous other loving family and friends. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Stapleton; son, Jerry Stapleton; grandson, Mike Tabor; sister, Jackie Schultz; and brothers, Paul Ross, Glenn Ross, Bill Ross and Fred Ross. Services are pending. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020