Juanita Wright
Oak Ridge - Ida Juanita Brown Wright, age 88, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at the National Health Care Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on February 7, 1932 in Jackson, Tennessee the daughter of Walter Tomas Brown and Maggie Vera Martin Brown.
She grew up in Jackson, Tennessee, moving to Oak Ridge in 1944. Juanita graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1950. On December 31, 1970 she was united in marriage to her husband Richard Quinten Wright. They made their home in Oak Ridge for 49 years. Juanita began work with the Union Carbide Company in 1950, and worked at the K-25 plant. Her first job was working on the uranium inventory at the gaseous diffusion plant. Later she worked at the K-25 Computing Center. In 1968, she moved to the Radiation Shielding Information Center at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (X-10). She retired in 1977 after 27 years of employment. After retiring from Union Carbide, she did volunteer work at the Oak Ridge Children's museum as a "tour guide."
Juanita was very active in her church, Glenwood Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for many years and loved working with children. She also taught "Children's Church" at Glenwood Baptist up until she was in her mid-eighties.
Juanita loved to travel and had been in all 50 states, as well as several foreign countries. In 1996, Richard and Juanita went to Australia and New Zealand; in 2004, they took a cruise to South America and Antarctica. In 2019, Juanita, Richard, their daughter Sharon, son-in-law Shannon, and the grandchildren, Andrew and Rachel, went on a 14-day cruise from Seattle, WA to Anchorage, AK and return to Seattle.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Robert Henry Brown. She is survived by her husband, Richard Wright, of the home, and one daughter, Sharon Kay Wright Hamblen and her husband Shannon, of Oak Ridge Tennessee, two grandchildren; Andrew Wright Hamblen and Rachel Catherine Hamblen; her nephew, Robert Gene Brown, and his wife Rosemary of Charlotte, North Carolina; her niece Linda Cagle of Knoxville, Tennessee, great niece Julie Andreen and husband, Derek, and their children Morgan and Logan, of Huntersville, North Carolina, and other relatives and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glenwood Baptist Church, Oak Ridge, TN.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5 - 7 pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will follow at 7pm with Rev. Mark Walton officiating. Family and friends will meet on Monday at 12 noon for a graveside service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020