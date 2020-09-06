Judie Cannon
Knoxville - Judie Isbill Cannon age 74, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was a member of Greenway Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by parents, Washington and Loretta Isbill; brother, John Isbill.
Survivors: husband, Don H. Cannon of Knoxville; daughter and son-in-law, Toni and Alan Isaacs of Maryville; son, Steve Cannon of Knoxville; grandchildren, Treven Cannon (Brittney) of Knoxville, Alex Cannon (Tiffany) of Sweetwater, Tyler Isaacs (Macy) of Maryville, and Emily Isaacs of Knoxville; great-grandchildren, Lexan Cannon and Evan Cannon of Sweetwater; sister and brother-in-law, Zelma and Doyle Edmondson of Greeneville, TN.
Family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at Stevens Mortuary followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Segers officiating. Interment will follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Judie's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
.