Judie Cannon
Judie Cannon

Knoxville - Judie Isbill Cannon age 74, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was a member of Greenway Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by parents, Washington and Loretta Isbill; brother, John Isbill.

Survivors: husband, Don H. Cannon of Knoxville; daughter and son-in-law, Toni and Alan Isaacs of Maryville; son, Steve Cannon of Knoxville; grandchildren, Treven Cannon (Brittney) of Knoxville, Alex Cannon (Tiffany) of Sweetwater, Tyler Isaacs (Macy) of Maryville, and Emily Isaacs of Knoxville; great-grandchildren, Lexan Cannon and Evan Cannon of Sweetwater; sister and brother-in-law, Zelma and Doyle Edmondson of Greeneville, TN.

Family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at Stevens Mortuary followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Segers officiating. Interment will follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Judie's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
SEP
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
